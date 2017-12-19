Damian Lillard confirmed a media report that Timberwolves fans hurled anti-gay slurs at him Monday night as he left the arena in Minnesota.

Lillard confronted one of the fans, and says the guy apologized.

ESPN Sources: Fans uttered anti-gay slurs at Portland star Damian Lillard last night in Minnesota. https://t.co/x7Z9Mrx0cE — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 19, 2017

The Portland Trail Blazers were dealt a 108-107 loss.

Per ESPN:

Two fans shouted anti-gay slurs at Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard while he was walking to the team bus on Monday night, sources told ESPN. “I don’t bother nobody,” Lillard told ESPN. “They were straight disrespectful.” Cellphone video captured an irritated Lillard approaching the hecklers, asking, “Which one of you all said that?” A woman in the area pointed out one of the individuals, and that person apologized. Sources at the scene say no action was taken against the fans.

