Cavs owner Dan Gilbert says he will “never move” the team away from Cleveland.

Let's put any silly rumors to rest: I will never move the Cleveland Cavaliers out of Cleveland. Period. And that's unconditional. — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) August 31, 2017

Gilbert nixed a $140 million plan to renovate Quicken Loans Arena.

The NBA had told the Cavs that the building’s makeover would factor largely in their bid to host a future All-Star Weekend.

