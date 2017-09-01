Cavs owner Dan Gilbert says he will “never move” the team away from Cleveland.
CLE,Let's put any silly rumors to rest: I will never move the Cleveland Cavaliers out of Cleveland. Period. And that's unconditional.@cavs
— Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) August 31, 2017
Gilbert nixed a $140 million plan to renovate Quicken Loans Arena.
The NBA had told the Cavs that the building’s makeover would factor largely in their bid to host a future All-Star Weekend.
Per the AP:
A group opposing a $140 million renovation to Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena has dropped its petitions for a city referendum, clearing the way for the project to be approved.
Earlier this week, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert pulled out of paying for half of the makeover to his team’s 20,000-seat downtown arena. However, Greater Cleveland Congregations, which didn’t want tax dollars going toward the project’s funding, withdrew petitions Thursday challenging the deal.
“We are very encouraged by this new development related to the private-public partnership plan to transform The Q for the long term,” team CEO Len Komoroski said in a statement. “We are reviewing the impact of this change and discussing it further with the county, the city and others.”
