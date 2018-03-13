D’Angelo Russell Catches Fire in Career-Best Quarter Versus Raptors

D’Angelo Russell caught fire early as he started the night 7-for-7 from behind the arc en route to a 24-point first quarter despite just eight minutes on the court in the period.
😱 7-8 from 3, 24 points in the 1st Q 😱
D'Angelo is going ATOMIC right now! #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/AHGGPySFhe
— NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2018
Russell finished the night with a game-high 32 points points as the Brooklyn Nets fell to the Eastern Conference top dogs Toronto Raptors 116-102. The Nets were only able to muster up 35 second half points after dropping 40 in the first quarter.
D’Angelo Russell has 24 points in eight minutes.
nbd, but he’s on track to score 108 points if he plays 36 minutes 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/wx4aeDXcZu
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 14, 2018