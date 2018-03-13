D’Angelo Russell Catches Fire in Career-Best Quarter Versus Raptors

D’Angelo Russell caught fire early as he started the night 7-for-7 from behind the arc en route to a 24-point first quarter despite just eight minutes on the court in the period.

😱 7-8 from 3, 24 points in the 1st Q 😱 D'Angelo is going ATOMIC right now! #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/AHGGPySFhe — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2018

Russell finished the night with a game-high 32 points points as the Brooklyn Nets fell to the Eastern Conference top dogs Toronto Raptors 116-102. The Nets were only able to muster up 35 second half points after dropping 40 in the first quarter.