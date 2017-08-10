D’Angelo Russell introduced himself to NYC’s streetball community Wednesday night, by splashing in a game-winning three-pointer at Dyckman Park.
This is how you introduce yourself to NEW YORK CITY. Game-winning three in Overtime of a Playoff game. @Dloading did that! #IceWater pic.twitter.com/K7SYO09lyE
— Dyckman Basketball (@IamDyckman) August 10, 2017
The Brooklyn Nets’ newest point guard came through in the clutch, leading Highbridge the Label to an 80-77 overtime victory against Strictly Business in the playoffs.
The 21-year-old was immediately mobbed by the Dyckman crowd.
Per the NY Post:
Two other Nets also played — Isaiah Whitehead and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson — for Highbridge the Label.
Whitehead scored 33 and Russell had 20. Cairo Brown scored 37 to lead Strictly Business.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus