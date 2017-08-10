D’Angelo Russell introduced himself to NYC’s streetball community Wednesday night, by splashing in a game-winning three-pointer at Dyckman Park.

The Brooklyn Nets’ newest point guard came through in the clutch, leading Highbridge the Label to an 80-77 overtime victory against Strictly Business in the playoffs.

The 21-year-old was immediately mobbed by the Dyckman crowd.

Per the NY Post:

Two other Nets also played — Isaiah Whitehead and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson — for Highbridge the Label.

 

Whitehead scored 33 and Russell had 20. Cairo Brown scored 37 to lead Strictly Business.