D’Angelo Russell introduced himself to NYC’s streetball community Wednesday night, by splashing in a game-winning three-pointer at Dyckman Park.

This is how you introduce yourself to NEW YORK CITY. Game-winning three in Overtime of a Playoff game. @Dloading did that! #IceWater pic.twitter.com/K7SYO09lyE — Dyckman Basketball (@IamDyckman) August 10, 2017

The Brooklyn Nets’ newest point guard came through in the clutch, leading Highbridge the Label to an 80-77 overtime victory against Strictly Business in the playoffs.

The 21-year-old was immediately mobbed by the Dyckman crowd.

