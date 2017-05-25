Make of this what you will: D’Angelo Russell clicked the “like” button on a tweet declaring that “no way in hell” the Lakers should draft Lonzo Ball next month.

Los Angeles owns the second overall pick.

Ball and his fam desperately want to join the Purple and Gold.

"Rob talked to his agent yesterday to schedule a workout. We are looking forward to it." – @MagicJohnson on Lonzo working out with team soon — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) May 24, 2017

"I don't look at any parent when it comes to a professional league that'll be a problem." – @MagicJohnson on Lonzo's dad, LaVar Ball — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) May 24, 2017

Related

Lonzo Ball Only Working Out for the Lakers