Former Cavs point guard Daniel “Boobie” Gibson says he had suicidal thoughts after his NBA career came to an end.

“I really got to the point where being alive wasn’t something that I wanted anymore,” reveals Gibson.

Daniel Gibson tells us why life after basketball was so hard, and what LeBron means to him https://t.co/j3hJysW6cE pic.twitter.com/mJATpX89k3 — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 18, 2017

The 31-year-old’s career was derailed by injuries, and he says that music pulled him back from the brink.

Per DIME: