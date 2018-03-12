Daniel Theis Out For Season With Torn Meniscus

by March 12, 2018
daniel theis meniscus

Celtics big man Daniel Theis will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

According to Yahoo’s Shams Charania, the 25-year-old rookie suffered the injury during Boston’s 97-99 loss to Indiana on Sunday.

Boston Celtics rookie center Daniel Theis has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and will undergo season-ending surgery, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Theis underwent further testing Monday morning after suffering the injury in Sunday’s home loss to Indiana.

 
