Daniel Theis Out For Season With Torn Meniscus

Celtics big man Daniel Theis will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
According to Yahoo’s Shams Charania, the 25-year-old rookie suffered the injury during Boston’s 97-99 loss to Indiana on Sunday.
Theis underwent further testing Monday morning after suffering the injury in Sunday’s home loss to Indiana.