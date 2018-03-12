Daniel Theis Out For Season With Torn Meniscus

Celtics big man Daniel Theis will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

According to Yahoo’s Shams Charania, the 25-year-old rookie suffered the injury during Boston’s 97-99 loss to Indiana on Sunday.

