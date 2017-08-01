Danilo Gallinari issued an apology after punching an opponent in the grill during the Eurobasket tournament Sunday.

Danilo Gallinari: I feel really bad. I apologize to my teammates, the National Team and also Kok https://t.co/410fzgyR24 pic.twitter.com/qGWHwtVtXb — Sportando (@Sportando) August 1, 2017

Gallo hurt his right thumb, and is no longer able to play in the rest of the tourney.

Gallinari is expected to recover in time for the start of training camp next month.

Per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sportando):