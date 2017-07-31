Danilo Gallinari slugged an opponent in the face during a Eurobasket game Sunday in Italy, injuring his right thumb in the process.
Gallo will miss the remainder of the tourney, but is expected to be ready for the start of the LA Clippers’ training camp in September.
Danilo Gallinari went to the hospital for a medical evaluation of his hand after the punch he gave to Kok's face, as reported by Sky Sport
Gallinari, 28, inked a three-year, $65 million deal with the Clippers earlier this month, coming over from the Denver Nuggets in a sign-and-trade.
After landing a punch in a European exhibition game for Italy, LA Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a right thumb injury that isn’t expected to require surgery, league sources said.
Clippers doctors are planning to examine the injury soon, but the initial diagnosis calls for a month of rest and rehabilitation on the thumb, sources said.
Gallinari, 28, slugged the Netherlands’ Jito Kok in a scuffle, causing the injury that sent him to a local hospital.
