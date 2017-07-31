Danilo Gallinari slugged an opponent in the face during a Eurobasket game Sunday in Italy, injuring his right thumb in the process.

Gallo will miss the remainder of the tourney, but is expected to be ready for the start of the LA Clippers’ training camp in September.

Danilo Gallinari went to the hospital for a medical evaluation of his hand after the punch he gave to Kok's face, as reported by Sky Sport — Sportando (@Sportando) July 30, 2017

Gallinari, 28, inked a three-year, $65 million deal with the Clippers earlier this month, coming over from the Denver Nuggets in a sign-and-trade.

