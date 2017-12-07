Gordon Hayward is “a couple weeks away” from permanently shedding his walking boot, according to Celtics GM Danny Ainge.

While guesting on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” Ainge said that Hayward’s rehab is “right on schedule” (starting at 5:00):

“He’s progressing along. He can take the boot off for short periods of time.

“But he’s doing really well. His therapy is going great. He’s right on schedule. He’s doing sometimes two workouts a day and trying to get stronger.

“The next phases are getting out of the boot completely, but I still think that he’s a couple weeks away from being permanently out of the boot.”