The Boston Celtics may have broken up with Isaiah Thomas this summer, but according to GM Danny Ainge, the All-Star point guard will forever be part of the franchise’s history.

Ainge says he understands why Thomas is so angry with being traded, that the two may never speak again.

Danny Ainge says he understands Isaiah Thomas' emotional reaction and why he said he wouldn't talk to him again. pic.twitter.com/Li5XtlRx3i — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) October 11, 2017

Ainge was traded twice during his own playing career, and says that as an executive, there’s nothing harder than having to deal beloved players away.

