Danny Ainge: Kyrie irving May Eventually Need Knee Surgery

by March 16, 2018
176

Kyrie Irving could require surgery on his “aching” left knee at some point, according to Celtics president of basketball ops Danny Ainge.

Ainge, however, says Irving isn’t going under the knife anytime soon.

Irving had surgery on the same knee after fracturing his kneecap during the 2015 NBA Finals.

Per MassLive:

“There was a lot of discussion (at the time Boston acquired Irving),” Ainge said Thursday during his weekly interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich. “And that was a big part of it going forward too was Kyrie had the injury. So we knew there would be maintenance issues, but his long-term prognostication is good. He’s going to have some maintenance issues here and there. We knew coming into this year that he probably wasn’t going to be an 82-game guy. He was going to be a 72-, 75-game guy in order to keep him fresh for the playoffs. And thats what it’s been. And we’re just extra cautious. We have the good fortune of being extra cautious right now. And we want him fresh and healthy. And we think that he will be come playoff time.”

Irving will reportedly need minor surgery at some point as a follow to his 2015 procedure.

“He has some surgery that may need to happen,” Ainge confirmed. “But maybe not this summer. Maybe the following summer or maybe the summer after that. I think that he could probably do it any time he wanted, but I’m not sure that it’s needed at this moment.”

Irving recently suggested he would prefer to avoid surgery if possible. Asked if the injury is something that will need to be “dealt with” at some point in the future, he replied, “I don’t know.” […] “I hope not,” Irving continued. “I’ve been down that road before. I’ve had a fractured kneecap already. So I think taking games like this, being smart about it probably will put me in a a better position not to be out for a long period of time. That’s the last thing I want to do.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James Fires Back at Heckler in Portland

12 mins ago
67
NBA

Brad Stevens: Marcus Smart Could Be Done for the Season

1 day ago
1,020
NBA

Post Up: Extra Basketball

1 day ago
639
NBA

Report: Marcus Smart Out Indefinitely With Torn Tendon In Right Thumb

4 days ago
389
NBA

Report: LeBron Was Less Than Impressed By How Cavs Reworked Kyrie Trade

4 days ago
2,873
daniel theis meniscus
NBA

Daniel Theis Out For Season With Torn Meniscus

4 days ago
300

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James Fires Back at Heckler in Portland

12 mins ago
67

Danny Ainge: Kyrie irving May Eventually Need Knee Surgery

42 mins ago
176

Jusuf Nurkic Earns Respect for Contesting LeBron James’ Dunk

1 hour ago
427

Post Up: Portland Trail Blazers Overcome LeBron James, Win 11th Straight

7 hours ago
725

Marquese Chriss Cheap Shot Ignites Scuffle Between Suns and Jazz

9 hours ago
1,535