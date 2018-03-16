Danny Ainge: Kyrie irving May Eventually Need Knee Surgery

Kyrie Irving could require surgery on his “aching” left knee at some point, according to Celtics president of basketball ops Danny Ainge.

Ainge, however, says Irving isn’t going under the knife anytime soon.

Danny Ainge confirmed Kyrie Irving "has some surgery that may need to happen" at some point. But Ainge expects Irving to be fresh and healthy for the playoffs. https://t.co/VCSEbS9dlB — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 15, 2018

Irving had surgery on the same knee after fracturing his kneecap during the 2015 NBA Finals.

