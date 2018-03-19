Danny Ainge Walks Back ‘Setback’ Comment on Gordon Hayward

Danny Ainge made headlines last week when he said that Gordon Hayward had suffered a setback during his rehab from a horrific ankle fracture, a comment he attempted to clarify Sunday.

The Boston Celtics’ president of basketball ops says he misspoke, and that Hayward simply felt soreness after going an anti-gravity treadmill for the first time.

Ainge maintains that “it just doesn’t seem likely” that Hayward will play again this season.

Per the Boston Herald: