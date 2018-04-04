Danny Green thinks that LeBron James would “fit-in perfectly” with the Spurs organization.

While guesting on Chris Broussard’s “In The Zone” podcast, Green said, “If they can still keep Kawhi and [LaMarcus Aldridge] and those foundational pieces, it would be interesting to see”(starting at 42:14):

How would you see LeBron fitting in to the Spurs culture?

Green: “Obviously, they’ll make it work. They’ll find a way, I’m sure. I think he’ll fit in perfectly.” […]

“For him, not just us, but any team where they have good coaching or a good organization or a good surrounding or a good foundation, I think we’ll take him in and a win a lot of games and also be a contender.

“He himself can make any team a contender. Being in the Spurs organization, obviously with Pop, and depending on who they’ll be able to keep—

“If they can still keep Kawhi and [LaMarcus Aldridge] and those foundational pieces, it would be interesting to see.”