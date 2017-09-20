Dante Cunningham and the Pelicans have reportedly come to terms on a one-year, $2.3 million pact.
Sources: Dante Cunningham signing with Pelicans after interest from three other teams. @ShamsCharania report. https://t.co/BEtCedYXUd
— The Vertical (@TheVertical) September 19, 2017
Cunningham, 30, is said to have drawn interest from Minnesota, Milwaukee and Toronto before agreeing to re-sign with New Orleans.
The veteran forward has career averages of has averaged 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in eight NBA seasons.
Per Yahoo:
Cunningham, 30, had been one of the more attractive free agents remaining, receiving interest from New Orleans, Minnesota, Milwaukee and Toronto, league sources said. Cunningham’s agent, Joel Bell, worked with the Pelicans’ front office to finalize an agreement Tuesday.
Cunningham has familiarity with the roster and franchise and is expected to be a potential starter this season in place of forward Solomon Hill, who will miss most of the season because of a torn hamstring.
Cunningham averaged 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 39.2 percent 3-point shooting in 66 games (35 starts) last season.
