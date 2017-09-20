Dante Cunningham and the Pelicans have reportedly come to terms on a one-year, $2.3 million pact.

Sources: Dante Cunningham signing with Pelicans after interest from three other teams. @ShamsCharania report. https://t.co/BEtCedYXUd — The Vertical (@TheVertical) September 19, 2017

Cunningham, 30, is said to have drawn interest from Minnesota, Milwaukee and Toronto before agreeing to re-sign with New Orleans.

The veteran forward has career averages of has averaged 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in eight NBA seasons.

