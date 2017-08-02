After ending his troubled NBA career in 2012, Darko Milicic is finding peace in his native Serbia as a commercial fruit farmer.

The change of lifestyle was calmed the once-mercurial NBA center, but there are still times when his temper gets the best of him.

What ever happened to Darko Milicic? He has found the success that he couldn't in the NBA, just not where you may expect. Sunday 9a ET, ESPN pic.twitter.com/VYs8ip7450 — E:60 (@E60) August 2, 2017

In a terrific ESPN feature, Darko tells the story of when his son Lazar got pitched off his saddle and was hanging upside down on a galloping horse.

Darko was so shook after the incident that he uppercutted the horse.