Free agent point guard Darren Collison has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $20 million pact to return to Indiana.

Free agent guard Darren Collison agrees to deal with Pacers. Story: https://t.co/jjQXLgiKU3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

The deal is said to include a partial guarantee on the second year.

Collison, 29, has spent the past three seasons in Sacramento.

Per ESPN:

In the aftermath of the Paul George trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Collison represents a dependable, stopgap point guard as the organization transitions to a youth movement, centered upon new center Myles Turner, Glenn Robinson Jr., and new Pacers Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. The Pacers are still pondering whether veteran point guard Monta Ellis will be a part of next season’s team, league sources said. After three years with the Sacramento Kings, Collison returns to the Pacers, where he was part of playoff success from 2010 to 2012. Collison averaged 13.2 points and 2.2 rebounds for the Kings in 2016-’17.

