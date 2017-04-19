The NBA announced Wednesday that Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale has been fined $30,000 after blistering the refs following a Game 1 loss in San Antonio.

(Typically, coaches are levied a $25K fine for similar offenses.)

Fizdale was incensed after Kawhi Leonard shot more free-throws (19) than the Grizz as a team (15).

Grizzlies players were equally upset about the officiating in the Spurs’ 96-82 victory.

