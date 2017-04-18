David Fizdale ripped the referees Monday night, this after the Memphis Grizzlies fell down a daunting 0-2 hole in their first round Playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs.

An infuriated Fizdale said the refs “did not even give us a chance.”

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale went off on the officials after Game 2. (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/AkqbUMbJ39 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 18, 2017

Kawhi Leonard, en route to 37 points, attempted more free throws (19) than Memphis had as a team (15).

Per the AP: