After being fired by the Cavaliers in January of 2016, David Blatt is aiming for an NBA return in 2017-18.

Blatt was among the final candidates for openings in New York, Houston and Sacramento last summer, and still has eyes on a head coaching job in the League next season.

From the Jerusalem Post:

“I have an end game and that end game is that I would really like to go back to the NBA. “There were no changes in the NBA this year from a coaching standpoint and my real goal is to try next year to get back into the league as a head coach. “It may happen and it may not happen. But I wanted to leave that door open for myself if the opportunity arises.”

