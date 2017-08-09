After being fired by the Cavaliers in January of 2016, David Blatt is aiming for an NBA return in 2017-18.
Blatt was among the final candidates for openings in New York, Houston and Sacramento last summer, and still has eyes on a head coaching job in the League next season.
From the Jerusalem Post:
“I have an end game and that end game is that I would really like to go back to the NBA.
“There were no changes in the NBA this year from a coaching standpoint and my real goal is to try next year to get back into the league as a head coach.
“It may happen and it may not happen. But I wanted to leave that door open for myself if the opportunity arises.”
