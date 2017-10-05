Grizzlies coach David Fizdale was impressed with Sixers rookie Ben Simmons after Simmons made his pre-season debut on Wednesday.

In an interview with Inquirer‘s Marc Narducci, Fizdale called Simmons a “big-time talent,” while adding, “I don’t want to see [him] for the next 15 years.”

Coach David Fizdale of the @memgrizz had high praise after facing @BenSimmons25 who had 6 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists. Memphis 110-89. pic.twitter.com/M6n6Kv1QNM

“Oh my god, I don’t want to see that for the next 15 years. That kid, they’re not talking about him enough.

“The way he moves with the ball, his ability to see the floor, the way he can get places on the floor…

“Then once he gets confidence in his shot where you really got to close out on him to the three… Wow, he’s a big-time talent.”