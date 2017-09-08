In exchange for Kyrie Irving, Cleveland acquired Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and two draft picks, making them a deeper squad according to former Cavs GM David Griffin.

The Cavs are clueless about Thomas’ availability heading into the 2017-18 campaign, but Griffin thinks the franchise did extremely well in the trade and is now a better squad than when he was running its front-office.

Griffin says Cleveland will improve defensively next season.

Per ESPN‘s “The Jump”: