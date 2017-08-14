Former Spurs great David Robinson says that Kyrie Irving‘s game would be “enhanced” and “more efficient” in San Antonio.

Robinson added (with some shade, perhaps) that the Spurs have created an atmosphere where teammates “encourage one another, love one another.”

From SirusXM NBA Radio:

▶️ @Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson would love to have Kyrie Irving in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/jYQsj7o5xt — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 14, 2017

“We’d be crazy not to want a talented guy like that. He’s been a force for them. “With our system, I can’t really speculate on what it would be like with him… But I certainly think, you add a talent like that to a system that can enhance his impact in the game and make him more efficient. “It’s just an enjoyable atmosphere where your teammates encourage one another, love one another.”

RELATED:

Dennis Rodman: Gregg Popovich ‘Hated My Guts’