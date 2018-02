With Lonzo Ball sidelined by an MCL sprain, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox will replace him in the upcoming Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend, reports Yahoo Sports‘ Shams Charania:

Fox, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft, is averaging 11.3 points and 4.7 assists per game for the 18-38 Kings.

