Deandre Ayton Made One-And-Done Decision During High School

Potential No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton says he decided to have a one-and-done college season before his senior year of high school.
After Arizona’s 68-89 loss to Buffalo, Ayton told reporters that he made up his mind after his final AAU season.
When did you make the decision to go pro?
Ayton: “That was always my dream to go to the NBA. Me and my mom would always talk about it, throw it out there, stuff like that.
“So I would say probably in the summer of my senior year, after AAU.”
