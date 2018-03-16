Deandre Ayton Made One-And-Done Decision During High School

Potential No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton says he decided to have a one-and-done college season before his senior year of high school.

After Arizona’s 68-89 loss to Buffalo, Ayton told reporters that he made up his mind after his final AAU season.

When did you make the decision to go pro? Ayton: “That was always my dream to go to the NBA. Me and my mom would always talk about it, throw it out there, stuff like that. “So I would say probably in the summer of my senior year, after AAU.”

