DeAndre Jordan was all set for a few days of R & R in Hawaii before learning that he was instead heading to New Orleans next month, as a first time NBA All-Star.

Jordan, at first, couldn’t believe it.

LA Clippers teammates Chris Paul and Blake Griffin will not be joining the big fella in The Big Easy.



“After practice on Thursday, I had my trip to Hawaii ready to go. I was superexcited about it. I was waiting for this one last little thing [All-Star announcement]. I was leaving at 6 in the morning [of Feb. 16] and was ready to rock. Someone texted me and said, ‘Hey, you got to cancel that trip to Hawaii.’ I was like, ‘No, this is done. This is set. What’s up?’ […] “I was thinking that they would have known at practice if I made it or not. They didn’t say nothing at practice, so I was like, ‘Cool, I didn’t make it. I’m about to set my trip up.’” “I was thinking that they would have known at practice if I made it or not. They didn’t say nothing at practice, so I was like, ‘Cool, I didn’t make it. I’m about to set my trip up.’” Who was the first person you contacted? “I called my mom and said, ‘I’m not going to Hawaii.’ And she was like, ‘Why not? What’s going on?’ So I said, ‘I made the All-Star team.’ She said, ‘Oh, my God. For real? Don’t play with me, boy.’ I said, ‘For real.’ She said, ‘DeAndre, stop playing.’ I said, ‘This is what I was told,’ She said, ‘What they say? They better not be bulls—ing, you.’ I said, ‘Mom, I’m telling you what they told me.’ So she was superexcited. […] I called my brothers and told them. They were superexcited. I told my son and he is only 13 months old. And he looked at me like, ‘All right. Whatever. I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ He wasn’t like, ‘Daddy made the All-Star team.’ He was just like, ‘OK, read me this book. I don’t care what you’re talking about.’ But I was superexcited. Nine years. Some years I thought I was going to make it. Some years I knew I wasn’t going to make it. This was pretty exciting.”

