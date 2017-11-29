LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan says it is “humbling” to see his name being floating in trade rumors.

The big fella is earning $22.6 million this season, and can opt out of the $24.1 million he is owed for 2018-19..

.@BleacherReport With Blake Griffin Sidelined, the Clippers' Fallout Has Officially Begun – DeAndre Jordan on trade rumors "I'm happy here" & "Can't give up on my teammates"https://t.co/gQ6jNyV7b7 — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) November 28, 2017

With Blake Griffin out for up to two months due to a knee injury, and other key players currently sidelined, the Clips may soon shift into tanking mode.

Per Bleacher Report:

“It’s humbling. It shows that other people want you and that you have value,” Jordan told Bleacher Report on Monday. “It’s my 10th season. I’m happy here.” Jordan’s not used to losing, something he hasn’t experienced since his early seasons with the Clippers. “It’s definitely tough, but I can’t give up on my teammates,” Jordan said. “I’ve got to stay positive, and hopefully it will turn around.”

