Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is reportedly making a push to be traded to the Houston Rockets.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Jordan would welcome the opportunity to play alongside Chris Paul once again (starting at 3:26):

“Everybody (on the Clippers) didn’t hate playing with [Chris Paul].

“You got Luc Mbah a Moute that is with the Houston Rockets. He was with the Clippers last year.

“You got DeAndre Jordan who wants to get traded to the Houston Rockets. I’m telling you what I heard.

“There are guys who get along with… and obviously, everybody was better for playing with Chris.”