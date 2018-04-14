DeAndre Jordan: ‘Zero Discussions’ With Clippers About Extension

by April 14, 2018
100
deandre jordan contract extension clippers

DeAndre Jordan says he’s had “zero discussions” with the Clippers about a possible contract extension.

In a story by the L.A. Times‘ Broderick Turner, Jordan quickly shot down the rumor that L.A. had offered him a deal.

The has been plenty of conjecture about whether Jordan has discussed a contract extension with the club. He was succinct when asked about a deal.

“None,” Jordan said. “Zero. Zero discussions.”

RELATED:
DeAndre Jordan Hopes To Play ‘Another 10 Years’ With Clippers

 
