With less than five minutes remaining in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, the cameras zoomed in on Spurs guard Dejounte Murray and his, um… unique tattoo on his right shoulder.

The internet, predictably, had a field day roasting Murray’s Madball-esque looking tat.

dejounte murray tattoo should be on the NBA ban list — Daddy Teresa (@NonFiction23) May 14, 2017

Tattoo artist: what you want?? Dejounte: fuck me up bruh pic.twitter.com/xzJ9VenGFE — the B who lived (@Swaggy_B_) May 14, 2017

Dose Dejounte Murray have a Russell Westbrook tattoo on his shoulder? — Jonesy (@RoyJonesy) May 14, 2017

After the game, Murray went on Instagram to explain: “😂😂😂😂😂 it’s a mean face cause I’m a SAVAGE!!!!!!!”

