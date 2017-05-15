With less than five minutes remaining in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, the cameras zoomed in on Spurs guard Dejounte Murray and his, um… unique tattoo on his right shoulder.

The internet, predictably, had a field day roasting Murray’s Madball-esque looking tat.

After the game, Murray went on Instagram to explain: “😂😂😂😂😂 it’s a mean face cause I’m a SAVAGE!!!!!!!

dejounte murray tattoo

