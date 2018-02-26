DeMar DeRozan Addresses Depression Tweet

DeMar DeRozan tweeted that “this depression get the best of me” during NBA All-Star Weekend, and says being an NBA superstar doesn’t preclude him from mental health struggles.
This depression get the best of me…
DeRozan says “we’re all human at the end of the day,” and that he at times feels like he’s carrying the weight of the world.
The 28-year-old All-Star’s cryptic message was a glimpse into a dark period in his life.
Per the Toronto Star:
“It’s one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day,” the 28-year-old Raptors all-star said. “We all got feelings . . . all of that. Sometimes . . . it gets the best of you, where times everything in the whole world’s on top of you.”
It was a hard time. DeRozan was letting everyone know.
“I always have various nights,” he said in a wide-ranging and wildly open glimpse into his private life. “I’ve always been like that since I was young, but I think that’s where my demeanour comes from.
“I’m so quiet, if you don’t know me. I stay standoffish in a sense, in my own personal space, to be able to cope with whatever it is you’ve got to cope with.”