DeMar DeRozan Addresses Depression Tweet

DeMar DeRozan tweeted that “this depression get the best of me” during NBA All-Star Weekend, and says being an NBA superstar doesn’t preclude him from mental health struggles.

This depression get the best of me… — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) February 17, 2018

DeRozan says “we’re all human at the end of the day,” and that he at times feels like he’s carrying the weight of the world.

The 28-year-old All-Star’s cryptic message was a glimpse into a dark period in his life.

Per the Toronto Star: