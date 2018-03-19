DeMar DeRozan Criticizes Refs After Raptors Lose To Thunder

by March 19, 2018
140

With roughly 30 seconds remaining and the Raptors trailing the Thunder by two, DeMar DeRozan attacked the rim and appeared to get slapped on the arm by Corey Brewer. No call was made and DeRozan’s layup did not fall. Oklahoma City took advantage, eventually securing the 132-125 victory.

DeMar was ejected for passionately protesting the no-call. He told reporters afterwards that Brewer “smacked the sh*t out of him.”

He smacked the sh*t out of me. He smacked me. He tried to smack me because I had a layup. Period. I got fouled… They need to do something [about the officiating]. It’s not just us, it’s every game. But tonight, come on man. That can’t happen. It can’t happen. 

RELATED
Masai Ujiri Told DeMar DeRozan He Could Be Toronto’s Kobe Bryant

 
You Might Also Like
DeMar DeRozan
NBA

DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Dwane Casey Get Ejected Against OKC

19 hours ago
6,144
demar derozan toronto kobe bryant
NBA

Masai Ujiri Told DeMar DeRozan He Could Be Toronto’s Kobe Bryant

6 days ago
2,336
NBA

NBA And NBPA Establishing Independent Mental Wellness Program

7 days ago
187
NBA

Post Up: Raptors Snap Rockets’ 17-Game Win Streak on ‘Drake Night’

1 week ago
1,728
james harden demar derozan
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Says James Harden ‘Should Be A Lock’ For MVP

1 week ago
900
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Hangs 42 Points on Detroit

2 weeks ago
365

TRENDING


Most Recent
tyronn lue leave of absence

Cavaliers Coach Tyronn Lue Takes Leave of Absence

10 mins ago
220

DeMar DeRozan Criticizes Refs After Raptors Lose To Thunder

32 mins ago
140

Rajon Rondo: Ray Allen ‘Just Wants Attention’

2 hours ago
2,178

Pau Gasol Cautions Spurs Fans Critical of Kawhi Leonard

3 hours ago
1,380

Danny Ainge Walks Back ‘Setback’ Comment on Gordon Hayward

3 hours ago
578