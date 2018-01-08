While DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry are close friends today, DeRozan revealed that they “didn’t say a word to one another” during their first season together.

While guesting on the Woj Pod with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, DeRozan said they became close after Toronto traded Rudy Gay the following season (staring at 11:27):

“My first year with Kyle (Lowry), (we) didn’t say a word to one another. We didn’t speak. “We didn’t have a conversation. We didn’t hang out. We didn’t go eat. “We didn’t sit next to each other. Nothing. I didn’t have his phone number. Nothing.”

