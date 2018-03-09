DeMar DeRozan Says James Harden ‘Should Be A Lock’ For MVP

DeMar DeRozan thinks that James Harden was robbed of the MVP last season, and has already locked up the award this year.

At shootaround in Toronto on Friday, DeRozan said that Harden has eliminated any doubt that he should be MVP.

Raptors star DeMar DeRozan says James Harden "should have been MVP" last season and has eliminated any doubt this season. "He's earned it. The things he's doing are incredible. He should be a lock." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 9, 2018

