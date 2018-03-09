DeMar DeRozan Says James Harden ‘Should Be A Lock’ For MVP

by March 09, 2018
263
james harden demar derozan

DeMar DeRozan thinks that James Harden was robbed of the MVP last season, and has already locked up the award this year.

At shootaround in Toronto on Friday, DeRozan said that Harden has eliminated any doubt that he should be MVP.

RELATED:
Chris Paul Says James Harden Will Be MVP And It’s ‘Not Even Going To Be Close’

 
