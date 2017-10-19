Already one of the most lethal scorers in the game, DeMar DeRozan wants to showcase another aspect of his game.

In an interview with The Athletic‘s Eric Koreen, DeRozan said that he wants to lead the Raptors in assists this season.

DeRozan: “I really want to lead the team in assists.” More than Kyle Lowry? DeRozan: “For sure.” I don’t know if you’re joking or not. DeRozan: “I’m serious.”

