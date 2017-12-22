DeMar DeRozan detonated for a career-high 45 points Thursday night in Philadelphia, leading the Toronto Raptors past the Sixers 114-109.

DeRozan poured in six three-pointers, and Toronto overcame a 22-point deficit to earn their fifth win in a row.

Philly fell to 1-7 this season without Joel Embiid, who has missed the last two games with back tightness after logging a career-high 49 minutes in a triple-overtime loss to Oklahoma City last Friday.

Per the AP: