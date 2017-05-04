For two games in a row, LeBron James has toyed with the Toronto Raptors, and led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a commanding 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

A desperate and frustrated DeMar DeRozan jokingly offered $100 Wednesday night to anyone who can figure out how to slow down LeBron.

James is averaging 34.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.7 steals for the defending NBA champs this postseason.

Raptors had 2 total rebounds in first quarter. Not sure I've ever seen that. (Cavs did shoot 71%) — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 3, 2017

