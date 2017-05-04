For two games in a row, LeBron James has toyed with the Toronto Raptors, and led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a commanding 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
A desperate and frustrated DeMar DeRozan jokingly offered $100 Wednesday night to anyone who can figure out how to slow down LeBron.
James is averaging 34.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.7 steals for the defending NBA champs this postseason.
Raptors had 2 total rebounds in first quarter. Not sure I've ever seen that. (Cavs did shoot 71%)
James scored 39 points on just 14 shots in Game 2 against Toronto.
“If you can find somebody to stop LeBron in these moments,” DeRozan said, “I’ll give you $100.”
The Cavs clearly made slowing him a priority coming into this series, putting James on the back line of the defense to attempt to limit the options when DeRozan passes out of the doubles.
“With LeBron back there, playing like a free safety, you have to make the right pass,” DeRozan said. “He does a great job of taking the paint and also getting to our shooters at the same time.”
