DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Struggles With Mental Health

by March 03, 2018
533

Raptors All-Star DeMar DeRozan recently shed light on his struggles with mental health, telling the Toronto Star that “it’s one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day.”

In an interview with ESPN (video above), DeRozan further addressed the subject and highlighted his goal of helping others:

You get to a certain age where you feel like it’s all about helping others. It’s not about you just being a selfish person about the things you’re going through – other people are going through stuff as well. If you can share that and put that on the forefront, it can help somebody. Whether it’s one person, a hundred, a thousand. I just finally got to that point where it was time for me to say something.

