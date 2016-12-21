DeMarcus Cousins issued an apology through the Sacramento Kings for his expletive-laden outburst against a local columnist.

The All-Star center was upset about a piece that mentioned his younger brother’s arrest.



Statement from DeMarcus Cousins on his fine from the Sacramento Kings: pic.twitter.com/jWjhCzNNhr — James Ham (@James_Ham) December 20, 2016

The Kings reportedly fined Boogie $50K over the incident.

Per the Sac Bee:

