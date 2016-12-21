DeMarcus Cousins issued an apology through the Sacramento Kings for his expletive-laden outburst against a local columnist.
The All-Star center was upset about a piece that mentioned his younger brother’s arrest.
Statement from DeMarcus Cousins on his fine from the Sacramento Kings: pic.twitter.com/jWjhCzNNhr
— James Ham (@James_Ham) December 20, 2016
The Kings reportedly fined Boogie $50K over the incident.
Per the Sac Bee:
After the Kings’ 116-92 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 12, Cousins went on a profanity-laced tirade against Bee columnist Andy Furillo in the locker room while pointing a finger in Furillo’s face. Furillo wrote a column about Cousins’ involvement in an alleged assault by teammate Matt Barnes at a New York City nightclub earlier this month. Both players were named in a civil suit filed in federal court by two people who allege the two Kings assaulted them.
Cousins took exception to the column mentioning an incident in May in which his younger brother, Jaleel, an NBA Development League player, was arrested at a Tampa, Fla., nightclub.
Cousins has been fined by the team before. His previous fine levied by the Kings came early last season, when Cousins vented at former coach George Karl in the locker room at Sleep Train Arena following a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. […] Cousins also has been fined numerous times by the NBA. The latest cost the two-time All-Star $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece and entering the stands at Golden 1 Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves in October.
