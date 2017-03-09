DeMarcus Cousins allowed fans in Los Angeles and Utah to get under his skin, and it cost the big fella $50,000.

Boogie told off hecklers in a win against the Lakers.

OK YALL TIME FOR ME TO START EDITING THE GREATEST VLOG EVER!! HERE'S A LIL SNEAK PEAK LIKE THIS TWEET IF YOU CANT WAIT FOR THE FULL VIDEO🔥😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/K3mvFIDOaw — OSN (@OprahSideNigga) March 6, 2017

The All-Star then responded colorfully to a rowdy Jazz supporter.

From the press release:

New Orleans Pelicans forward/center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $50,000 for directing inappropriate language towards fans on separate occasions, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. The incidents occurred during the Pelicans’ 105-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, March 5 at Staples Center and at the conclusion of the Pelicans’ 88-83 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 6 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

