DeMarcus Cousins flashed both middle fingers, and playfully cursed out some Golden State Warriors fans following the Kings’ thrilling 109-106 overtime win Saturday night.
BRO DEMARCUS COUSINS TOO LIT. pic.twitter.com/kkEQBXfijd
— NBA Bulletin (@TheNBABulletin) February 6, 2017
Boogie called it Sacramento’s “most complete game of the season.”
The Kings snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Dubs.
Per the Sac Bee:
“I think it’s our first statement win of the season at home,” said forward Matt Barnes. “We got Cleveland on the road. It’s just a sign that when we’re locked in we’re capable of beating anybody.”
How the Kings can have wins over the Warriors and at Cleveland, at Utah and at Memphis, but lose to the likes of Philaldelphia, Phoenix and the Los Angeles Lakers is perplexing.
“You never know with this team,” said center DeMarcus Cousins. “I love every guy on this team and I wouldn’t choose another group to go to battle with. This team is full of fight, full of heart and we showed it tonight.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus