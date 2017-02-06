DeMarcus Cousins flashed both middle fingers, and playfully cursed out some Golden State Warriors fans following the Kings’ thrilling 109-106 overtime win Saturday night.

BRO DEMARCUS COUSINS TOO LIT. pic.twitter.com/kkEQBXfijd — NBA Bulletin (@TheNBABulletin) February 6, 2017

Boogie called it Sacramento’s “most complete game of the season.”

The Kings snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Dubs.

