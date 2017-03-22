DeMarcus Cousins had a monster night Tuesday, dropping 41 points and snatching 17 rebounds in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 95-82 win against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.
Boogie’s best game to date with his new team included a career-high five three-pointers.
Cousins also swatted three shots.
Per the AP:
“It feels good to finally tear down that wall, break out of the shell,” Cousins said. “They’ve been telling me since I’ve been here to just go out and be aggressive and just be myself, and I think I was able to do that tonight.”
Cousins hit five 3-pointers, tying a career high. He made five shots inside while being fouled for three-point plays and had the jubilant home crowd chanting his nickname, “Boogie.” […] “It felt good to be embraced,” Cousins said. “It felt very good.”
Cousins also blocked three shots and assisted on Anthony Davis’ crowd-pleasing alley-oop dunk. […] “That was my favorite play of the game,” Cousins said, noting that he and Davis had talked “a lot” about making such a play part of their repertoire when they’re on the court together. “Nobody can jump with the dude.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus