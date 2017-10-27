Kings fans welcomed DeMarcus Cousins back to Sacramento with a rousing ovation Thursday night, then the big fella went to work, torching his former team to the tune of 41 points, 23 rebounds and six assists.

Boogie shot 14 of 25 from the field, and his huge night led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 114-106 road victory.

The Pels roared back from a 14-point halftime deficit to earn W.

Per the AP:

“It was pretty emotional,” Cousins said. “I was super nervous coming in. The anticipation was like through the roof. I really couldn’t wait for the ball to go up and we could just actually get to the basketball part.” Cousins received overwhelming support and love with a standing ovation during pregame introductions with a few boos. After his initial basket, the Kings answered with a 17-2 run. A video and highlight tribute to Cousins played on the scoreboard during a first-quarter timeout as he was formally welcomed back to the city where he played seven seasons, and the big man gave a big wave. “I loved it,” Cousins said. “I’ve got nothing but love for this city. I came here as a kid and left as a man. As I stated many times, I’ve got people here I consider family. These fans have been great to me throughout the years.”

Related

DeMarcus Cousins Regrets Not Leaving Sacramento Sooner