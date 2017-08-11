DeMarcus Cousins may be on a new team, but his feelings towards the officiating corps have not changed.

When asked if refs are treating him with more fairness these days, Boogie’s response was a classic: “HELL no.”

DeMarcus Cousins on whether officials are treating him more fairly: HELL NOhttps://t.co/Y7Qxd7q4KY pic.twitter.com/epaAWPY8WA — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 10, 2017

The big fella has large expectations for the New Orleans Pelicans heading into next season, officiating be damned.

Per Complex:

I wanted to ask about the perception thing—do you feel like over the years treatment from the officials has gotten more fair? DMC: “Fair for who?” Fair for you. DMC: “HELL no.” Do you feel even with new guys coming in and old guys going out that they’re still looking at you the same? DMC: “They’re just passing the message along.” The good thing is you can’t break Rasheed’s technical record no matter what. DMC: “That is a good thing about it. And I’m not really trying to either, so let’s get that out there.”

Related

WATCH: DeMarcus Cousins Goes Undercover as a Ref