A rowdy Jazz fan had the unwise idea to tell DeMarcus Cousins that he’s “soft” directly to his face Monday night.

Cousins, for the second game in a row, loudly fired back at a heckler.

Boogie left Utah with an L, however, as his Pelicans fell 88-83.

Per the AP:

Rudy Gobert believes he should have been an All-Star and nights like Monday give him the opportunity to prove his case. The 7-foot-1 Frenchman shined while helping the Utah Jazz keep the All-Star duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins in relative check. “We know those guys are very aggressive and take a lot of shots inside and outside the paint,” Gobert said. “So, we had to, as a team, try to disrupt them and did a great job. “Those guys played in the All-Star Game and stuff like that. It’s always fun to play those guys. … They’re great players. I wasn’t an All-Star, so I’m not as great. I feed off everything.”

