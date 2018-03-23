DeMarcus Cousins Offers To Pay For Stephon Clark’s Funeral

by March 23, 2018
798
demarcus cousins stephon clark funeral

DeMarcus Cousins has reportedly offered to pay for the funeral of Stephon Clark, whose death sparked a protest outside Sleep Train Arena on Thursday.

According to the Sacramento Bee‘s Jason Jones, Cousins, who played over six years in Sacramento, reached out to Clark’s family about covering the funeral and burial costs.

RELATED:
Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive Addresses Pre-Game Protest

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Anthony Davis: ‘From What I Hear’ Cousins Plans On Staying This Summer

2 weeks ago
1,484
NBA

Anthony Davis Says Pelicans Could Have Gone To Finals With Healthy Cousins

1 month ago
650
NBA

SLAM 214 is On Sale Now!

2 months ago
839
NBA

Embiid on DeMarcus Cousins: ‘He’s The Best Big Man In The League Offensively’

2 months ago
1,925
NBA

Report: Pelicans Will ‘Remain Active In Acquiring Talent’ Before Trade Deadline

2 months ago
2,005
NBA

NBA Players React to DeMarcus Cousins’ Season-Ending Injury

2 months ago
4,742

TRENDING


Most Recent
tim duncan david robinson

David Robinson: Tim Duncan Is ‘The Best Thing That Happened To Me’

7 mins ago
17
demarcus cousins stephon clark funeral

DeMarcus Cousins Offers To Pay For Stephon Clark’s Funeral

31 mins ago
798
tony parker kawhi leonard

Tony Parker: My Quad Injury ‘100 Times Worse’ Than Kawhi Leonard’s

1 hour ago
634

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
218
kyrie irving knee surgery

Kyrie Irving To Undergo Minimally Invasive Knee Surgery

4 hours ago
3,107