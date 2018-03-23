DeMarcus Cousins Offers To Pay For Stephon Clark’s Funeral

DeMarcus Cousins has reportedly offered to pay for the funeral of Stephon Clark, whose death sparked a protest outside Sleep Train Arena on Thursday.

According to the Sacramento Bee‘s Jason Jones, Cousins, who played over six years in Sacramento, reached out to Clark’s family about covering the funeral and burial costs.

I hear former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins has reached out to the family of Stephon Clark to cover funeral expenses. — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) March 23, 2018

