LaVar Ball has become one of the more polarizing figures in the basketball world, but he has a fan in Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins.

TMZ cameras caught up with Boogie and while he said that he “never heard of” Lonzo Ball, he was sure to point out that LaVar is a “legend.”

Cousins also said that Westbrook deserves the MVP award and gave props to De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo. Check it above.

