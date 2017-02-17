DeMarcus Cousins wants his “legacy to end in Sacramento” and intends to sign a massive contract extension this summer.

Boogie, who envisions his Kings jersey hanging in the rafters someday, says he’s very happy with his current situation.

DeMarcus Cousins says he wants to sign an extension this summer and stay in Sacramento https://t.co/J1rJ5LtLIi — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 17, 2017

The 26-year-old All-Star is in line for a five-year deal worth up to $219 million.

Per ESPN:

DeMarcus Cousins says he intends to sign an extension with the Kings this summer, because he wants his “legacy to end in Sacramento” and his “jersey to be in the rafters in Sacramento.” “I’m very happy,” Cousins said. “It’s where I want to be.” Cousins acknowledged the trust issues that have hurt his relationship with Kings management in the past but said he has found a way of dealing with it. […] “I’m a guy that’s all about loyalty and honesty,” he said. “It’s hard, but at the end of the day you gotta remember that this is a business. Your expectations can’t be too high when it comes to trust and loyalty. I realize that. I know it’s a business. At the end of the day I’m not always shocked. It still catches me off guard sometimes, but I’m not shocked.”

Related

Kings Say They Are ‘Not Trading’ DeMarcus Cousins