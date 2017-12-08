DeMarcus Cousins tried to confront Kevin Durant in the locker room after both players were ejected from Monday’s game in New Orleans.

The NYT‘s Scott Cacciola wrote about Warriors director of team operations, Eric Housen, who helped prevent Cousins from reaching Durant.

Boogie trying to get to KD after they both got ejected. Via @nytimes pic.twitter.com/4VCTakqwyz — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 8, 2017

Housen left the locker room on Monday to find that Cousins was storming down the hallway in search of Durant, who was making his way off the court after his ejection and toward the locker room. Security officers, aware that trouble was brewing, quickly diverted Durant to a small corridor as several others slowed Cousins’s progress. “Shut the door! Shut the door!” the officers shouted at one another up and down the hallway. Housen, meanwhile, ran ahead of Cousins and stood in his path. Cousins, who is 6 feet 11 and 270 pounds but somehow seems even more enormous when angry, was eventually persuaded by security to return to his own locker room, and Housen (5-10, 185) resumed the far more pedestrian chore of packing equipment.

