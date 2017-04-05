According to Dennis Rodman, Klay Thompson is the engine that makes the Warriors truly special.

The Worm thinks Stephen Curry “took a step back” this season, and doesn’t even mention Kevin Durant as a key factor in Golden State.

(Thompson had 41 points Tuesday night in the Dubs’ 12th consecutive win.)

Per CBS:

“You know what, Steph Curry has took a step back,” Rodman said. “And it’s cool. It’s actually cool because if you see his game now, I always said with that Golden State team, I always say one thing: that one player is the player right there that makes that team. Who is that player?” Someone in the audience guessed that Rodman was referring to Draymond Green, but the Hall of Famer said no. Then someone said Thompson’s name. “That is right there: Thompson,” Rodman said. “That kid right there is good. If he went to another team, he’d suck. What I’m saying is that Klay Thompson makes that team. Everybody’s always worried about Curry. I know Curry’s dad and all that bulls—. But Klay Thompson makes that team. It ain’t Green, that guy, no. It’s Klay Thompson.”

